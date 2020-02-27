5G Enterprise Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global 5G Enterprise Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
This report focuses on the global 5G Enterprise status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Enterprise development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Key Players of Global 5G Enterprise Market =>
Huawei
Ericsson
Nokia Networks
ZTE
Samsung
NEC
Cisco
Fujitsu
Juniper Networks
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
AT&T
Verizon Communications
CommScope
SK Telecom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Platform
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Middle Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Enterprise are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points of Global 5G Enterprise Market
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 5G Enterprise Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 5G Enterprise Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Platform
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 5G Enterprise Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 Small and Middle Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Huawei
13.1.1 Huawei Company Details
13.1.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Huawei 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.1.4 Huawei Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Huawei Recent Development
13.2 Ericsson
13.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
13.2.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Ericsson 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
13.3 Nokia Networks
13.3.1 Nokia Networks Company Details
13.3.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Nokia Networks 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.3.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development
13.4 ZTE
13.4.1 ZTE Company Details
13.4.2 ZTE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 ZTE 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.4.4 ZTE Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 ZTE Recent Development
13.5 Samsung
13.5.1 Samsung Company Details
13.5.2 Samsung Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Samsung 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.5.4 Samsung Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Samsung Recent Development
13.6 NEC
13.6.1 NEC Company Details
13.6.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 NEC 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.6.4 NEC Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 NEC Recent Development
13.7 Cisco
13.7.1 Cisco Company Details
13.7.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Cisco 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.7.4 Cisco Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Cisco Recent Development
13.8 Fujitsu
13.8.1 Fujitsu Company Details
13.8.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Fujitsu 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.8.4 Fujitsu Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
13.9 Juniper Networks
13.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
13.9.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Juniper Networks 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
13.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
13.10.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details
13.10.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 5G Enterprise Introduction
13.10.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development
13.11 AT&T
10.11.1 AT&T Company Details
10.11.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 AT&T 5G Enterprise Introduction
10.11.4 AT&T Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 AT&T Recent Development
13.12 Verizon Communications
10.12.1 Verizon Communications Company Details
10.12.2 Verizon Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Verizon Communications 5G Enterprise Introduction
10.12.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development
13.13 CommScope
10.13.1 CommScope Company Details
10.13.2 CommScope Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 CommScope 5G Enterprise Introduction
10.13.4 CommScope Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 CommScope Recent Development
13.14 SK Telecom
10.14.1 SK Telecom Company Details
10.14.2 SK Telecom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 SK Telecom 5G Enterprise Introduction
10.14.4 SK Telecom Revenue in 5G Enterprise Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 SK Telecom Recent Development
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
