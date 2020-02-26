Liquidia to Present at Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA) (“Liquidia”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will present a company overview at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET. This event will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.



A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s corporate website, and will be archived for a minimum of 90 days.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates using its PRINT particle engineering platform: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. LIQ861 is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of treprostinil with the goal of enhancing deep-lung delivery and achieving higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies by using a convenient, palm-sized dry powder inhaler. In January 2020, Liquidia submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for LIQ861 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). LIQ865, for which Liquidia has completed two phase 1 clinical trials, is designed to deliver sustained-release particles of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, to treat local post-operative pain for three to five days through a single administration.

Contact Information

Investors & Media :

Jason Adair

Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

919.328.4400

jason.adair@liquidia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.