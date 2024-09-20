Minerals Technologies Announces Participation in Gabelli Funds 2nd Annual PFAS Symposium

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) announced participation in Gabelli Funds PFAS Symposium in New York City on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Minerals Technologies (MTI) leaders Barry Shadrix, Global Director of Water and Remediation, Michael Donovan, Director of Research & Development, and Michael Kozak Business Unit President, are scheduled to present at 11:45am ET at The Harvard Club.



Minerals Technologies will present its proprietary FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent technology, an effective approach to PFAS remediation in water and soil. MTI has proven the efficacy of its technology around the world through real-world applications as well as university studies.

To register and for additional details and presentation materials, please visit MTX Events & Presentations.

To access the Minerals Technologies FLUORO-SORB® and PFAS information website, please visit: https://www.mineralstech.com/fluoro-sorb

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Contact:

Lydia Kopylova, (212) 878-1831

