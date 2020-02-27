Workshop Teaches Movement-Based Strategies for Emotional Regulation in Children with Autism

Occupational Therapist Alexa Moses, MS, OTR/L. presenting workshop Large and diverse audience interested in learning important educational strategies.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices SKHOV ) hosted "Using Movement Strategies to Improve Emotional Regulation,” a free workshop at Touro College focusing on emotional regulation in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The event attracted a large, diverse audience interested in learning important educational strategies.The interactive workshop was hosted by SKHOV occupational therapist Alexa Moses, MS, OTR/L. “Alexa has conducted many outstanding SKHOV workshops throughout the years, sharing her insights and expertise with educators and parents alike,” said Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu.During the workshop, participants learned innovative techniques and exercises to help those with autism more effectively regulate their emotions while providing ways to build strength and improve motor functions. Moses shared valuable educational strategies and informative insights into understanding, recognizing, and regulating emotions in children and young adults with ASD.“We want to train children with autism to name the emotion they experience, as well as how to associate it with a triggering event,” Moses explained. This can be done through “mitigating,” which is when a teacher or parent modifies the environment to help the child self-regulate. She also described the importance of identifying negative “self-talk” and restructuring it in a positive frame of mind, which can help with emotional regulation. She added that students with autism need to be given different strategies for problem-solving that they are able to apply in various settings and situations.Take-home materials were distributed to help people with ASD improve interactions with family members, patients, and students.The workshop, along with all others by SKHOV, was provided free of charge through the generosity of the New York City Council Autism Initiative.Through a partnership with Touro College, SKHOV hopes to provide more educational workshops for guests seeking to help people with ASD.---Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidencebased education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.

