Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher From The Movie “The Secret”, Has Created The Diamond Forest Initiative

Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher. iGiveTrees Diamond Forest

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Diamond, global transformational teacher, has teamed with iGiveTrees, a foundation created to give trees to small Brazilian communities through their local NGOs. iGiveTrees goal is improving the soil, replanting an endangered rainforest to restore biodiversity, produce more oxygen, replenish water systems, and sink more carbon for the benefit of the whole planet. She has created with them the Diamond Forest Initiative.

The Diamond Forest Initiative was launched on Marie´s birthday on February 15th, so it seems that the Diamond Forest Initiative was born on a great day as well. The goal is to add 10,000 trees to the Diamond Forest in 2020. So, starting on February 15th, Marie will donate 5 trees for each program of $50 or more purchased on her website. Students can also donate directly to the Diamond Forest through the following link: https://mariediamond.com/diamond-give-back-to-the-planet/

“Giving back is such an important thing! This year I have decided to start giving back to our so beloved planet Earth,” states Marie Diamond. “Some years ago, I met Alana Lea, a wonderful woman founder of iGiveTrees, a foundation created to give trees to small Brazilian communities through their local NGOs. The idea is improving the soil, replanting an endangered rainforest to restore biodiversity, produce more oxygen, replenish water systems, and sink more carbon for the benefit of the whole planet.”

Alana's project began years ago when she learned that in her lifetime, 93% of the Brazilian Atlantic Rainforest, where she was born, had disappeared. She was throttled into action and met people who knew more about the land and began a reforestation project together. “About 9 years ago, I started up a project with Alana called the Diamond Forest and today some of these trees are already big enough. Below a picture of Alana Lea on her TED Talk and a video were you can find more about iGiveTree and the Diamond Forest,” states Marie Diamond.

In 2016, iGiveTrees was recognized as one of “100 Projects for the Climate” by the French Ministry of the Environment and was invited to participate in the climate change conferences COP22, 23, 24 and 25 as well as the 4th World Congress on Agroforestry. Let us all help Marie Diamond and the Diamond Forest Initiative to give back to this world.

Donate Here:

Diamond Forest Initiative

https://mariediamond.com/diamond-give-back-to-the-planet/

----------------------

Marie Diamond

https://mariediamond.com/about-me/

Since her childhood experience, Marie Diamond has lived like a Magical Live. Her life reads like a magical story where she manifested her most incredible dreams, living in all her favorite places in the world, meeting and helping millions of people worldwide. For the last 25 years she has been the Spiritual mentor and Feng Shui Master of hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, top public speakers, international best-selling authors, celebrities in the music and movie industry, politicians and top athletes.

She has become a global household name in the field of the Law of Attraction and Self Help, using the Energy Systems of Feng Shui, Dowsing, Law of Attraction and Meditation. Recognized as a Global Energy master, she is known for her love for people and her ability to explain very complicated spiritual and energy knowledge in a practical and down to earth way. She is a successful spiritual businesswoman that loves being a mom of 3 children and enjoying her journey with her husband of 30 years.



