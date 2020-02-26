Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, Will Be Making a Special Guest Appearance During Mindvalley Live 2020

Marie Diamond Mindvalley Mindvalley.

Marie Diamond will be interviewed on stage by Mindvalley´s Founder and CEO Vishen Lakhiani, and lead the audience in a very special meditation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 1st, 2020 at 2.30 pm Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, will be interviewed on stage by Mindvalley´s Founder and CEO Vishen Lakhiani, and lead the audience in a very special meditation. Marie will lecture the group on energy clearing; clearing out the negative blocks with your past. Mindvalley is the world’s leading personal growth platform with a mission to teach wisdom and transformational ideas that our education system ignores. Mindvalley Live 2020 will be held at the Westin at LAX. Marie will be also recognized at the The Mindvalley Awards session for being the highest rated speaker at Mindvalley´s Reunion 2019.

“I’m so thrilled to be speaking in Los Angeles,” states Marie Diamond. “I am excited about taking my message, which is popular throughout the world, to the City of Angels, where I will try to help 1,000 people create a new life for themselves through clearing blocks from their past.”

Mindvalley Live brings together people with a passion for self-evolution. The community are those who go against the status quo; who seek personal growth as a way of life; and choose to view the world through a different lens. You’ll leave a different person with new ideas to elevate your life and new life-long friends and connections. Are you ready to join Mindvalley?

Today’s education does not provide the real-world life skills we need, to not only survive but to thrive. Join Mindvalley Live and see how they are doing it differently. Learn from cutting-edge experts, world-renowned teachers and thought-leaders in personal growth as they share their best practices, knowledge and wisdom around topics like mindfulness & meditation, health & fitness, relationships, public speaking, spirituality, parenting and productivity.

Mindvalley Live is about breaking the mold, and gaining new insights and visions. It’s about learning the tools you need to create massive personal transformation. By the time you leave the event, you will have a host of amazing ideas to unleash your extraordinary and awaken your mind.

“We’re constantly exploring, inventing, and optimizing personal transformation to ultimately unite our species, save our planet, and usher in a new golden age for humanity,” states Vishen Lakhiani, Founder of Mindvalley.

Mindvalley is home to hundreds of incredibly talented educators, employees, and tribe members like you who have dedicated their lives to helping themselves and others achieve the ultimate in personal transformation. The Mindvalley curriculum is designed to unleash the fullest potential of your mind, body, and spirit. It’s about being a rockstar at work. Having a healthy, youthful, energetic body. Experiencing unbreakable joy, love, and fulfillment. Connecting deeply with the people and communities around you. And contributing your unique gifts to the planet. See you at Mindvalley Live 2020.

Marie Diamond

https://mariediamond.com/about-me/

Since her childhood experience, Marie Diamond has lived like a Magical Live. Her life reads like a magical story where she manifested her most incredible dreams, living in all her favorite places in the world, meeting and helping millions of people worldwide. For the last 25 years she has been the Spiritual mentor and Feng Shui Master of hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, top public speakers, international best-selling authors, celebrities in the music and movie industry, politicians and top athletes.

She has become a global household name in the field of the Law of Attraction and Self Help, using the Energy Systems of Feng Shui, Dowsing, Law of Attraction and Meditation. Recognized as a Global Energy master, she is known for her love for people and her ability to explain very complicated spiritual and energy knowledge in a practical and down to earth way. She is a successful spiritual businesswoman that loves being a mom of 3 children and enjoying her journey with her husband of 30 years.



