CSEM strengthens relationship with Morphotonics by ordering nanoimprint equipment

Renowned Swiss institute CSEM has ordered from Morphotonics roll-to-plate pilot & small volume production equipment capable of producing freeform optics devices

Neuchâtel, Switzerland & Veldhoven, the Netherlands – February 25, 2020 – Renowned Swiss research and technology organization CSEM has ordered from Morphotonics roll-to-plate piloting & small volume production equipment capable of producing free-form optics devices.

The exponential growth of miniaturized optical components for a variety of applications demands for robust free-form micro-optics. To address this current market reality, the European PHABULOuS project (Pilot-line providing highly advanced & robust manufacturing technology for optical free-form μ-structures) was launched in January 2020 under CSEM’s leadership with the participation of 19 partners along the manufacturing value chain, including Morphotonics. Installing the large area substrate nano imprinting facility at CSEM by Morphotonics strengthens this endeavor even further.

Dr. Rolando Ferrini (CSEM Sector head & Project Coordinator for PHABULOuS):

“CSEM is extremely glad to have found in Morphotonics a competent and highly dedicated partner in roll-to-plate (R2P) UV imprint on large area substrates, which substantially complement its long standing competences in wafer scale UV replication. This will enable CSEM to better respond to customer’s requests in large area micro and nano UV replication. In particular, building a close collaboration between Morphotonics and CSEM, as reference Research and Technology Organization (RTO) for the large area R2P manufacturing of next generation free form micro optical components will be an asset for the recently born pilot line for the manufacturing of free form optical micro optics, PHABULOuS, funded under the H2020 framework program.“

Dr. Onno Lint (CEO of Morphotonics B.V.):

“We are extremely pleased that Swiss top-technology institute CSEM buys Morphotonics’ roll-to-plate technology as the new standard in large area nanoimprinting. We look forward to supporting CSEM’s strong expertise in micro-optics, lacquers and applications with our piloting equipment enabling low product cost and high throughput. This opens the door and paves the way for many commercial applications not previously conceptualized or economically feasible, ranging from new display technologies, novel lighting concepts and highly efficient solar solutions to life science products”.

About PHABULOuS

The PHABULOuS consortium consists of 19 Companies and RTOs along the whole manufacturing value chain and has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the Grant Agreement nº 871710, in Public Private Partnership with Photonics 21.

About CSEM:

CSEM, Founded in 1984, is a Swiss Research and Technology Organization (public-private partnership) specializing in microtechnology, nanotechnology, microelectronics, system engineering, photovoltaics, and communications technologies. Around 500 highly qualified employees work for CSEM in Neuchâtel, Zurich, Muttenz, Alpnach, and Landquart; each with a passion to help our partners achieve success in this rapidly evolving world.

About Morphotonics B.V.:

Morphotonics develops and sells unique roll-to-plate (R2P) production technology for imprinting nano- or microstructures on large area substrates. This OEM imprint equipment and consumables enable mass production of nano- or micropatterns at low cost and high optical precision. Morphotonics serves the market introduction of new consumer products in the display, automotive, lighting and solar industries. Morphotonics R2P production technology has been adopted by leading customers in Europe, United States and Asia.



