Hoyer Statement on Senate Republicans’ Attempt to Limit Women's Reproductive Rights

“Senate Republicans’ decision to hold votes on measures designed to limit women’s access to reproductive health care is outrageous, particularly given the backlog of important House-passed bills awaiting Senate action. Senator McConnell’s partisan games must end, as should this relentless effort by Republicans across the country to undermine Roe v. Wade. Instead, Senator McConnell ought to do his job as Majority Leader and put legislation before the Senate that will address the challenges facing American women and men who want lower prescription drug prices, access to more affordable health care, higher wages, equal pay for equal work, safer communities, and more accountable government. The House has already passed bills to advance all of these causes, and they are gathering dust on Senator McConnell’s desk. Shame on him for attacking women’s health care choices in order to distract from his own choice to ignore his responsibility to call these bills up for votes.”