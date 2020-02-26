Maness Veteran Medical Adds Safersonic and EcoVue to the (MSPV) Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor Program

Maness Veteran Medical SDVOSB Safersonic Ultrasound Probe Covers EcoVue Ultrasound Gel

VAs Gain Access to Safersonic Ultrasound Transducer Covers & EcoVue Ultrasound Gel Through the MSPV Prime Vendor Program (Cardinal, Medline, Concordance, & AMD)

ASHEVILLE , NC , UNITED STATES , February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maness Veteran Medical (MVM) is pleased to announce the addition to the MSPV program of two extremely popular brands: Safersonic Ultrasound Transducer Covers and the revolutionary new Ultrasound Gel, EcoVue , manufactured by HR Pharmaceuticals. MVM strives every day to bring the world’s top products to veterans and has been at the forefront of cutting down delays of veteran access to new products. Through hard work and dedication, MVM has cut this time-frame down by years in some cases.These two brands in particular are highly sought after within the VA and DoD. With a focus on infection control, quality, and cost reduction, these products bring great value to all parties involved.Safersonic Ultrasound Transducer Covers are highly sought after due to their exceptional design, quality, and ease of us. They eliminate the need for gel under the transducer cover, preserving probes and cutting down on clean up time. Infection control remains a vital focus in the VA and DoD facilities alike. Safersonic satisfies that need, while also reducing capital equipment costs. Safersonic also is the only brand offering a one-foot probe cover, perfect for wireless probes.EcoVuemay be relatively new to the ultrasound industry, but HR Pharmaceuticals (HR), its manufacturer is a mainstay in the medical field. As the manufacturer of Surgilubesurgical lubricant, an industry staple, HR takes intense pride in all they do. EcoVueis no different. HR wanted to develop a new green and sustainable ultrasound gel with a keen focus on the environment and infection control. EcoVuesatisfies the FDA recommendation on not refilling ultrasound gel containers, thus eliminating the risk of cross contamination. EcoVueallows the acoustic velocity to remain constant when heated to 40°C. Heat has little to no effect on performance and EcoVueprovides for a quick and easy clean-up and leaves no sticky residue. This amazing new product has quickly become a favorite of clinicians and patients alike.Please explore the links within and reach out for samples today.



