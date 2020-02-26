Jonn Poker - A New Beauty Influencer Has Risen

Jonn Poker New 2020’photo campaign in Toronto Jonn Poker New Makeup Video Artwork for Youtube

Beauty Influencer Jonn Poker shows us how it’s done through makeup tutorials and more

TORONTO, CANADA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you are one of those people who loves makeup and loves to binge on YouTube for makeup tricks and tutorials, then you should definitely check this new young star. His name is Jonn Poker and he’s been on Youtube for only a year but since then he has killed it in the makeup game.Jonn started his channel in 2019 and since then he’s been making videos every week and creating new content every time he can. I first came across his Instagram page @jonnpoker which is just stunning; but when I clicked on the link to his channel I just fell in love with his personality. Funny and talented, Jonn loves makeup, fashion and has a great sense of style. Also he considers himself non-binary; and his androgynous looks speak for themselves.Jonn Poker started to learn video editing at a very young age. He has been practicing it for over the year and this knowledge helped him edit his YouTube videos. When he was at his 17, Poker started to learn English. AT this age, he decided to pursue his dream for music, modelling and acting. With this decision, he moved to North America.He left his family in 2015 to move to Toronto. He later started his YouTube Channel in Toronto. His fans on the social platform Instagram refer him as The new Jeffree Star. Now, he is popular among his fans for his Makeup Tutorial videos on his YouTube.I think he definitely brings something unique to the beauty community and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things he’s going to achieve in the future.

Jonn Poker Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.