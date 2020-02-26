MANUEL ROS STRATEGIES SUCCEEDS AND INVESTORS LIFT WAGER ON REMAR GROUP

REMAR GROUP continues to carry favor with investors, with total inflows into equity fund rising to nearly $7.5 Billion, so far this year.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- REMAR GROUP continues to carry favor with investors, with total inflows into equity fund rising to nearly $7.5 Billion, so far this year.Investors added $1.3 Billion to REMAR FUND in December 2019, according to flows tracked by EPFR. That is up modestly from last weeks level and the largest since the Group has promoted the new investment campaign attracting more investors worldwide.The increased wagers on the REMAR FUND come amid further strength with euro, which is trading at a two year high against the dollar and has advanced 8 per centthis year. Almost $600m was redeemed from the assets class last week, taking outflows over the past month to almost $6.8 Billion.That has not been enough to prevent benchmark US stock indexes touching new high this week, each rising more than 10 per cent this year. Yet the outflows come amid concern about the ability of the Trump Administration to deliver on the promises of tax cuts and fiscal stimulus that help re-energize the US equity market.Manuel Ros, Chairman of REMAR GROUP, says that the ordinary markets offers only ordinary investments where the recovery in a domestic demand is a “Critical Point”, about the Eurozone upturn, however REMAR GROUP success explanation came from the fact where its organization offer and guarantee investments along the related profits linked to each investment made by the investors to a real trade, which is of course not subject to any currency, said the Founder. “The biggest impact of a stronger Euro has tended be a reduction in the cost of trading row materials to support each single trade promoted by REMAR GROUP”.Manuel Ros announce that during the ongoing year, a dedicate investment products will be release by REMAR GROUP in favor of all investors focusing on the economic gaps that will be provoked by the BREXIT.



