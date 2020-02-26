Electronic Sports (eSports) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2024

Electronic Sports (eSports) Market.

Overview

The Electronic Sports (eSports) market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period, 2020-2024. As per the World Economic Forum, the eSports viewers spent 17.9 million hours watching their gaming heroes on channels such as YouTube’s gaming channel or on Twitch in the first quarter of 2018. The Sports market is still in its initial stage, and with the growing viewership, hence it is expected that it will offer strong potential to capitalize on the market in the future.

sports (Electronic Sports) is a style of competition based on live gaming. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Electronic Sports (eSports) Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Electronic Sports (eSports) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Modern Times Group (Sweden)

Activision Blizzard (US)

FACEIT (UK)

Total Entertainment Network (US)

Gfinity (UK)

Turner Broadcasting System (US)

CJ Corporation (South Korea)

Valve Corporation (US)

Tencent (China)

Electronic Arts (EA) (US)

Hi-Rez Studios (US)

KaBuM (Canada)

Wargaming Public (Cyprus)

Rovio Entertainment (Finland)

GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan)

Alisports (China)

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)

Tickets and Merchandise

Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement

Publisher Fees

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Electronic Sports (eSports) for each application, including-

Online

Offline

Table of Contents

Part I Electronic Sports (eSports) Industry Overview

Chapter One Electronic Sports (eSports) Industry Overview

1.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Definition

1.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Classification Analysis

1.2.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Application Analysis

1.3.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 Electronic Sports (eSports) Industry Chain Structure Analysis

1.5 Electronic Sports (eSports) Industry Development Overview

1.5.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Product History Development Overview

1.5.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Product Market Development Overview

1.6 Electronic Sports (eSports) Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Global Import Market Analysis

1.6.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Global Export Market Analysis

1.6.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Global Main Region Market Analysis

1.6.4 Electronic Sports (eSports) Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.5 Electronic Sports (eSports) Global Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Two Electronic Sports (eSports) Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost

2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electronic Sports (eSports) Analysis

2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis

2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis

Chapter Fifteen Electronic Sports (eSports) Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

15.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Marketing Channels Status

15.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Marketing Channels Characteristic

15.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Marketing Channels Development Trend

15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

