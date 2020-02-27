(L-R) Fyllo CEO Chad Bronstein, Driven Deliveries CEO Christian Schenk, and Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley, are interviewed by moderator Mike Varney of Crowe during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. (L-R) Fyllo CEO Chad Bronstein, Driven Deliveries CEO Christian Schenk, and Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley, speak on a tech panel during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. Driven Deliveries CEO Christian Schenk Gives a Presentation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, Florida.

Driven Deliveries (OTCMKTS:DRVD)

Leveraging data is key to surviving an era of consolidation. Data will tell us ultimately what solutions should be put in play.” — Driven Deliveries CEO Christian Schenk

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven Deliveries Presents to Investors at Florida's Largest Cannabis Capital Market's Conference(L-R) Fyllo CEO Chad Bronstein, Driven Deliveries CEO Christian Schenk, and Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley, are interviewed by moderator Mike Varney of Crowe during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, Florida.Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) is pleased to announce Driven’s success at this year’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, Florida.(L-R) Fyllo CEO Chad Bronstein, Driven Deliveries CEO Christian Schenk, and Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley, speak on a tech panel during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, Florida.During the conference, Driven’s CEO Christian Schenk participated on a panel entitled, Cannabis Tech: The Hottest Companies Impacting the Industry . Schenk elucidated why he thinks data is a crucial component of the industry and how Driven is changing the landscape of how cannabis is purchased in California and, eventually, the rest of the United States.The panel included Schenk's esteemed colleagues Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley, Fyllo CEO Chad Bronstein, and moderator Mike Varney of Crowe.“Leveraging data is key to surviving an era of consolidation,” Schenk said. “Data will tell us ultimately what solutions should be put in play.”The following day Schenk gave a keynote presentation to a packed room of cannabis enthusiasts, mindshare leaders, and investors regarding Driven’s business model of simultaneously being the largest online retailer in California as well as a vertically integrated, multi-state operator with 90 minute delivery on demand.Christian highlighted the company’s strategic market position, organic growth plans, DRVD’s cannabis app, Weedwaves , and the Ganjarunner delivery service. Throughout the keynote, Schenk addressed multiple individual & institutional investors, family offices, and industry colleagues to discuss how the company is forging ahead, and potential synergies throughout the industry.“Participating in Benzinga is a great way to showcase our brand portfolio to the cannabis industry at large,” said Schenk. “We look forward to updating the industry on the company’s progress at Benzinga in Toronto in June.



