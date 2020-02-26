ATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S.A., February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nebula Marketing Solutions enters the North Carolina market!Nebula Marketing Solutions, a workers’ compensation marketing organization, continues to help healthcare providers, insurance carriers and employers get the best results with their workers’ compensation programs.“We are excited to enter our 6th state, we look forward to helping the health care providers, carriers, and companies of North Carolina save on the costs associated with work related injuries” said Bill Achenbach , President of Nebula Marketing Solutions. Nebula currently represents 17 health care providers across Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina.For information on Nebula Marketing Solutions, please visit their website at NebulaMarketingSolutions.com



