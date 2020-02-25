Ann Hensley

“We're honored to include Ann Hensley of Ann Turner Design into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Hensley, acclaimed graphic artist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Graphic Artist- 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,100 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Ann Hensley of Ann Turner Design into our BoLAA family."

Ann Hensley has been providing marketing services since 1991. Ann states, “I began in the real estate industry and have worked with literally 1000’s of agents, passionately striving to support their marketing efforts. I have since spread my wings and successfully support small businesses around the world with their design needs.”

“I’m passionate about marketing and design,” proclaims Ann. Ann clearly loves what she does as she claims she is also creative, dedicated, flexible, and friendly. It seems her services are very expansive as she can design almost a limitless amount of things. Anything you need to promote your business, announce your parties, and/or celebrate your life, Ann can help. Some of the many things she designs include but are most certainly not limited to brochures, flyers, business cards, branding materials, posters, invitations, greeting cards, and even car magnets.

“This award was well deserved and Ann should be given careful consideration whenever you need design for personal or business use,” states Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.



--------------------------------

Ann Hensley

http://www.annturnerdesign.com/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.