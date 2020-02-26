Productive Robotics’ American-made OB7 Collaborative Robots showcase simple and fast automation solutions at MODEX 2020.

Productive Robotics will be exhibiting at booth #6685 at MODEX 2020 in Atlanta, GA Productive Robotics' OB7 CNC Package comes fully equipped with all the accessories needed to connect to any CNC OB7 Cobot automates thousands of applications, including packaging, palletizing, machine tending, and more.

Ready day one cobot automation packages for palletizing, CNC machine tending, packaging, and assembly for businesses of all sizes

Customers want solutions that are fast, affordable, require minimal complex integration, and a high return on investment”” — Zac Bogart, President of Productive Robotics

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturers looking to fill jobs struggle to find qualified candidates to keep up with high demands. With 6,000 small-to-medium-sized businesses generating over 70% of manufacturing, the need for automation is at an all-time high. Cobot automation provides solutions to these challenges. At booth #6685 at Modex 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia from March 9 through 12, discover how Productive Robotics ’ OB7 cobots deliver game-changing simple, safe, and smart solutions while also driving American innovation in their manufacturing.At Modex 2020, visitors will see OB7 CNC machine tending on a mill, an application that has never been simpler and faster thanks to Productive Robotics’ OB7 CNC Package . The CNC package makes it simple to start automating any CNC. The package comes fully equipped with a 7 axis collaborative robot arm as well as all the necessary accessories needed to connect to any type of CNC mill, lathe, or other CNC machine. At booth #6685, visitors will see OB7’s standard 5 kg model loading and unloading parts in and out of a milling machine.Productive Robotics President, Zac Bogart, states “New robotics and automation technologies continue to emerge and the market is growing increasingly competitive, but above all, customers want solutions that are fast to deploy and affordable, require minimal complex integration, and a high return on investment.” The OB7 CNC Package builds on Productive Robotics’ approach to providing ultimate simplicity, flexibility, and cost-effective solutions.The largest model of the 7-axis cobot line, OB7-Max 12, will showcase palletizing boxes. With a 12-kg payload capacity and a 1.3-meter reach, OB7-Max 12 provides a seamless and flexible automation solution for handling products with larger payloads. OB7-Max 12 also has the same “teach without programming” user interface as the rest of the OB7 models, making it simple to teach and set up jobs. In addition, its 7 axes provide greater flexibility and dexterity to reach around equipment and work in more tighter and confined workstations.Visitors will also gain a close look into how different gripper/end of arm tooling solutions can be customized to meet their production needs and speed up their manufacturing processes. In one of the demos, a CNC machine operation, OB7 will be tending a lathe using dual gripper. Utilizing two grippers in a lathe operation saves a considerable amount of time by avoiding the extra trip that would be required to unload a finished part and reload a new blank. Machinists and manufacturers alike will discover how different gripper solutions can be customized to meet their production needs and speed up their manufacturing processes.The Productive Robotics team looks forward to presenting automation solutions with OB7 to the Modex Audience. To schedule a private demo at Modex, contact sales@productiverobotics.com. For more information, visit www.productiverobotics.com ###Productive Robotics Inc. designs, manufactures and markets collaborative industrial robots and accessories used in diverse manufacturing processes. Its full line-up of OB7 cobots are the simplest, most flexible, easiest and fastest to teach collaborative robots in the market. Through its “no programming” platform, seven-axis 360-degree movable arm and proprietary intellectual property, Productive Robotics’ full line of next-generation cobots offer customers application advantages over the current cobots in the market. To learn more about Productive Robotics visit www.productiverobotics.com or call (805) 244-9300.

Simple Automation with OB7 Collaborative Robotics



