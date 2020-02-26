SystemDomain, Inc Named Winner in the 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards®

main, Inc Named Winner in the 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards® in the Company of the Year | Security Services Category

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SystemDomain , Inc. announced today that Info Security Products Guide , the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named SystemDomain a winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awardsin Company of the Year | Security Services Category for 2020. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, and Mobile.SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in a cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, and Public Sector Solutions.“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose [your product/person/company here] have been named winner by Info Security Products Guide,” says Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”More than 35 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.SystemDomain, Inc won the following Key award wins and industry accolades:SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence AwardsTop 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications and Tech Era Magazine.Named Among ‘Silicon 70’ by The Silicon Review Magazine 2018.One planet 2019 Gold Award as Company of Year in Cloud SaaS ProductsSilver in 12th Annual 2019 Women in Business and Professions World AwardsAbout Info Security PG’s Global Excellence AwardsInfo Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.About SystemDomain Inc.SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective servicesOur determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success. Visit http://www.systemdomaininc.com for more information.



