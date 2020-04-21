IDA Finalizes Plans to Build a 3-D Printing Resource Center Seeking Greater Accuracy, Better Fit and Comfort

International Dental Arts Plans to Build a 3-D Printing Center for Dentists, Orthodontists, and Oral Surgeons Seeking Greater Accuracy, Better Fit and Comfort

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Dental Arts in OKC is proud to announce its state-of-the-art 3-D printing facility that will provide a uniquely valuable Resource Center for fabricating items that dentists, orthodontists, oral surgeons, and dental laboratories have designed on their software systems.As the centerpiece of the new Resource Center, International Dental Arts in OKC has invested in the very best 3-D printer on the market: Carbon. The advanced technology in this powerful fabrication system offers some of the best 3-D printing capabilities now available anywhere.In support of this new 3-D Printing Resource Center, International Dental Arts in OKC will be hosting an array of CE events for doctors and staff. The programs will introduce the Center’s new 3-D printing capabilities and help professionals learn to make full use of these advanced, dental laboratory services located in Oklahoma City.In addition to the new 3-D Printing Resource Center, International Dental Arts, LLC continues to offer a full suite of services for dental professionals with patients who can benefit from removable dentures, crowns, bridges, or implants.Interfacing with both dentists and the general population, IDA provides a uniquely valuable online resource that allows patients to see what their dental professionals may be offering and to understand the broad range of options they may want to consider and discuss with their oral health providers.In opening this forward-looking center, International Dental Arts in Oklahoma City is stepping up to the biggest challenge facing the dental professional community right now: the incredibly swift transformation now taking place in both technology and materials. The company works hard to remain second-to-none in staying current with these advances and in investing extensively to bring the most important and effective product offerings to dental professionals.With its competitive pricing, highest-quality deliverables and state-of-the-art technology, International Dental Arts in OKC is helping local dental professionals to avoid the bad choices now swamping the market from questionable labs stationed in China, along with cheap, poorly crafted crowns and other products.Fully equipped with the latest in digital CAD/CAM design and computer controlled milling machines, IDA offers unbeatable accuracy, Intramural photography for shade matching and custom shading, affordable pricing, and conveniently fast turnaround times – as fast as three days when dentists utilize laser scanning instead of conventional modeling techniques.International Dental Arts in OKC is highly experienced in fabricating dentures that can be removed by the patient for daily cleaning, as well as dentures that are affixed to implants for longer term placement. They also fabricate permanent crowns and bridges.Because their fabrication process is highly digitized, the accuracy is unparalleled. When dentists utilize a chair side laser scanner, the common sources of appliance inaccuracies – which are unavoidable when molding material is placed into the mouth and left for a time to harden – are mostly eliminated.Laser scanning is not only more accurate, it’s far more comfortable for patients, with a laser probe about the size of a toothbrush that needs only a minute or two to capture accurate sizing data for use in fabricating whatever appliances the patient may require.The accuracy is so precise that in some cases laser scanning can lead to fabrication of a removable appliance that can work just as well as a permanent implant into the jawbone, and which can cost far less with significantly less discomfort for the patient.What’s more, having a digital record of the appliance makes re-fabrication extremely fast and reliably accurate.Patient are happy to learn that appliances fabricated by IDA are eight times stronger than conventionally manufactured ones from competing labs. This allows International Dental Arts, LLC fabricated appliances to work far better and last far longer.Already, nearly 20 percent of dentists in the Oklahoma City area have begun to utilize chair side laser scanning and more are updating their offices with this technology every month.International Dental Arts in OKC is also adept at fabricating "night cards" to eliminate grinding during sleep and so protect a patient’s teeth.International Dental Arts, Inc. has been serving the dental professional community for more than 35 years. What makes the company stand out from other labs is its service and dependability, particularly in terms of meeting expectations for turnaround times. They also put a strong emphasis on delivering quality to the customer, marked by both consistency and durability in the products they manufacture.

