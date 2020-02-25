February 25, 2020 Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings from January 21 and January 29, 2020 For release at 2:00 p.m. EST The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes of its interest rate meetings on January 21 and January 29, 2020. The minutes are attached. For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.



