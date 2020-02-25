Tahoe City Subway® Restaurant Reopens for Ski Season and Beyond

Fresh, healthy, affordable options perfect for slope-side snacking on busy ski weekends

TAHOE CITY, CALIF., USA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This ski season, Subwaywants to make your slope-side experience a little easier. Mountain-bound adventurers can avoid the long lines and overpriced lodge food by stopping in at the newly reopened Subwayrestaurant by the Safeway CVS Center at 950 N Lake Blvd, Suite 101 in Tahoe City, California for a quick, healthy and affordable meal.The newly reopened restaurant celebrated its grand opening this month, offering customers amazing deals for Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day. February and March are among the busiest weekends for skiing and snowboarding, and Subwayis providing customers with an option that will maximize their time on the slopes and save them money.“Our goal with our Subwayrestaurant in Tahoe City is to give local residents and visitors a healthy and affordable option they could feel good about eating,” said Akki Patel , Development Agent for Subway. “Tahoe City is full of delicious restaurants. As a skier myself, I knew this was a perfect location for traveling customers when both time and familiar offerings are limited. And this is a great addition for the local community as well with high quality, fresh and affordable options.”The Tahoe City Subwayhours are from 9am-9pm, Monday through Sunday.About Subway RestaurantsThe Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally.



