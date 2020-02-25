Helion Technologies Recognized on CRN’s 2020 Managed Service Provider 500 List

CRN MSP 500

TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helion Technologies announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company has named Helion to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.“Security is a growing concern for our dealership clients for many reasons, including the prevalence of new consumer data privacy laws and increased risk of cyberattacks,” said Erik Nachbahr, CISSP, president and founder of Helion Technologies. “We are honored to be recognized for our hard work as we strive to exceed our customer expectations and provide dealers with a level of security that’s absolutely mission critical for successful business operations.”For more than 20 years, Helion Technologies has provided end-to-end Information Technology (IT) services to automotive and heavy-duty truck dealerships. Helion takes a proactive approach to IT management, ensuring its clients’ systems are always optimized for peak performance and protected from the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks.“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure their environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 For more information about Helion, visit www.heliontechnologies.com About Helion TechnologiesHelion Technologies is the largest managed IT services provider focusing specifically on the needs of automotive and heavy truck dealers. Helion's solutions ensure faster networks, secure data protection, increased employee productivity and better compliance. Helion has specialized in IT for more than 20 years and works with 700+ auto dealers nationwide. Dealers can request an assessment of their IT needs at www.heliontechnologies.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com



