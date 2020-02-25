Leading West Palm Beach Political Agency Cornerstone Solutions Receives Three 2020 Reed Awards

Cornerstone Solutions Logo

Recognized for ‘Best Online Video Series,’ ‘Best Radio Ad for Mayoral Campaign’ and ‘Best Live Phone Call for Mayoral Campaign’ in the Country

Our success is also a testament to the amazing clients we work with and the powerful stories they share with us. It’s a team effort, through and through.” — Rick Asnani

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, issue management and community relations, today announces it has received several Campaign & Elections 2020 Reed Awards for ‘Best Online Video Series,’ ‘Best Radio Ad for Mayoral Campaign’ and ‘Best Live Phone Call for Mayoral Campaign’ for its local political candidate campaigns. Cornerstone Solutions was selected out of all campaign entries created and submitted in 2019 across the United States.

Representing excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting and political design, the Reed Awards honors top agencies providing innovative campaign assets for its candidates. Award submissions comprise of work created for elections in 2019 from agencies across the country.

In addition to the three winning awards, Cornerstone Solutions was also a national finalist with seven nominations in three other categories this year, including: (1) Best Mail Piece for Mayoral Campaign; (2) Most Original and Innovative Collateral Item; and, (3) Best TV Ad for Mayoral Campaign.

“It is an honor to be selected as finalists and winners of the prestigious 2020 Reed Awards. We are proud of the work done by our team and clients to achieve this success,” said Rick Asnani, President of Cornerstone Solutions. “We work with talented strategic partners and used our experience and creativity to produce winning results. Our success is also a testament to the amazing clients we work with and the powerful stories they share with us. It’s a team effort, through and through.”

Cornerstone Solutions received the following awards for its breakthrough campaigns in the March 2019 West Palm Beach Elections:

*Best Online Video Series - Independent/Other - Mayor Keith James’ Story: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrAqFflTWfhb-KiLjUnr6xXUiOqtdMUmZ

*Best Radio Ad for Mayoral Campaign - Today’s Guest: A radio ad interview with mayoral candidate Keith James

*Best Live Phone Call for Mayoral Campaign - Neighborhoods First: A live phone script detailing Keith’s plan to put West Palm Beach Neighborhoods First in his administration

"Earning a designation as a Reed Award Finalist isn’t easy. Thousands of entries compete, but very few make the cut. So if you’re a Reed Awards Finalist, know you're in good company," said Shane D'Aprile, Co-Publisher, Campaigns & Elections.

The winning firms were honored at The Reed Awards Conference in Atlanta, GA on February 20. A complete list of winners can be reviewed here.

About Cornerstone Solutions

Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. The company specializes in executive elections for candidates running statewide down to local elections and especially those in mayoral and constitutional offices like sheriffs, commissioners or governor races. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. For more information visit https://www.csteam360.com/.



