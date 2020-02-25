Bruckhaus Quist Names Martin Lam Tin-sing as COO of Corporate Division

Corporate Division works with individual and institutional investors to make impact investments through a full set of advisory services

HONG KONG, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world is proud to announce that Martin F. Lam Tin-sing has been appointed chief operating officer, effective immediately. Bruckhaus Quist Corporate Division works with individual and institutional investors to make impact investments through a full set of advisory services. Mr. Lam Tin-sing brings nearly 30 years of experience in philanthropy and asset management as he is one of the longest standing independent investment advisor dedicated to impact investments in Asia Pacific Region.“It is a real tribute to the growth and maturation of the field, and our own distinctive role, that we could attract a proven leader like Martin,” said Peter Lai, co-founder and managing director. “More broadly, having someone of his caliber dedicated to building and managing our organization is what Imprint and the field need in order to deliver on the much discussed promise of achieving financial and mission performance.”“Martin’s experience is a perfect fit for Imprint as we continue to invest in building a world class impact investment organization,” said Alice Tsang, co-founder and chief investment officer of the Corporate Division. “Martin’s combination of asset management, business, and impact experience is unique and his strengths as a leader are perfectly suited to guiding our organization through its next phase of growth.”“It is an honor to be invited to join the team at Bruckhaus Quist Corporate Division,” said Mr. Lam Tin-sing. “The breadth and depth of the investment track record that Peter and Alice and their colleagues have built in a relatively short period of time is remarkable.”Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



