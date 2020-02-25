Bruckhaus Quist to Launch of ACITS Platform for a Leading Investment Adviser

Asian Collective Investments in Transferable Securities is a new product on the markets

HONG KONG, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, today announced it has been selected to provide full service support, including passive currency administration, for newly launched Irish ACITS platform. The name of the new partner will be made public next month after the trading authorities commission approval of the transaction.Fixed income fund range initially consists of the Short Duration Income, the Strategic Income and the High Yield funds.“The ability of the partner to grow its ACITS product so quickly is testament to the reputation they have built over the years as a successful asset manager,” said Andrew R. Chee-wha, Chief Executive Officer of Bruckhaus Quist. “We could not be more pleased that they selected to partner with Bruckhaus Quist on their strategic initiative. Asia continues to be an integral part of our strategy, and we look forward to supporting them in all facets of their ACITS business."An official at the new partner added, “The launch of our ACITS platform is an integral component of our international growth strategy. Selecting the right service provider and partner was one of the most important decisions we made. In the end, it came down to Bruckhaus Quist’s global enterprise and their track record of successfully servicing ACITS products for their clients. We’re delighted to work with them on this launch.”Bruckhaus Quist has developed a specialty in servicing cross border funds for some of the world’s most sophisticated asset managers. The firm invests in supporting its clients' growth and helps them navigate the complexity of fund distribution globally.Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



