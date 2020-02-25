NGOs of Hong Kong Honors Bruckhaus Quist

NGOs of Honors Bruckhaus Quist with a Recognition Award for Their Service

HONG KONG, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, through Their Philanthropic Priorities, Bruckhaus Quist Foundation and Ngos of Hong Kong have been Able to Provide Education and Basic Necessities to Improve the Quality of Life for Residents in rural cities of China.NGOs of Hong Kong presented Bruckhaus Quist with a Partnership Recognition Award to honor and thank their employees for their tireless dedication and commitment to serving local communities.“What an honor it is to have had Bruckhaus Quist as a most trusted partner” said an NGO official. “It is a rarity these days to have a company of their size in such lock-step with your mission and goals, and we could not be more thrilled that they are. Their philanthropic support and engagement has been incredible and has played an integral part in allowing us to raise the benchmark in how we advocate for and provide resources to the underserved and disenfranchised. The task ahead is indeed a tall one, but we forward to taking on these challenges head-on with the help of our friends at Bruckhaus Quist.”Bruckhaus Quist’s philanthropic philosophy and their employees’ willingness to lend their time and talents in our community have solidified the Bruckhaus Quist and NGOs partnership."We are delighted to be recognized by the NGOs of Hong Kong” said Bruckhaus Quist Communication Director, Kevin Ki-chi. “It is rewarding to know that the efforts made by our firm help accomplish their mission to improve lives through the power of community. “Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



