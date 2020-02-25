EDRM Announces Everlaw as Newest Guardian Partner

EDRM Logo Everlaw

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Everlaw, leading e-discovery SaaS platform, as its newest Guardian-level partner. Everlaw combines consumer-level ease of use with enterprise capabilities for both discovery and application of data.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Everlaw are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community comprised of the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Everlaw’s elegant design has raised the bar for e-discovery platforms,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We are grateful for Everlaw’s support of EDRM’s global community initiatives and thrilled to welcome them.”

This partnership allows Everlaw access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers.

“We’re pleased to partner with other leaders in the EDRM community, in our joint mission of improving e-discovery,” says Jason Young, vice president of marketing at Everlaw. “We look forward to continuing to raise the bar for what legal professionals should expect from their discovery technology.”

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help law firms, corporations, and government entities solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by eight of the top ten class-action law firms, corporate counsels, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Its cloud-based litigation platform features drag-and drop uploading, flexible productions, blink-speed search, automatic predictions based on machine learning, and robust real-time collaboration so legal practitioners can focus on what they do best. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is supported by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures. Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com.





