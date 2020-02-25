Infinidat Crosses 6 Exabyte Milestone for Total Storage Deployed  

Enterprise Storage Leader Also Upgrades Software, Substantially Increasing Customer Value At Scale

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced that it has deployed more than 6 exabytes in global storage capacity. Moving from 5 exabytes to over 6 exabytes in less than six months reflects the rapid growth in the market for large, high-availability storage systems and Infinidat’s continued success delivering high-quality, mission-critical solutions.



“This is a huge achievement for Infinidat, one that validates the fact that our emphasis on disruptive economics, ease of use and delivering storage at scale is resonating with the market,” said Brian Carmody, Chief Technology Officer, Infinidat. “Our customers are focused on implementing business initiatives that create a competitive advantage and improve operational efficiency by simplifying their storage infrastructures. With Infinidat, they don’t worry about availability or performance because they know that 100% data availability and sub-millisecond response times are intrinsic to our solutions.”

Infinidat’s total storage deployed is more capacity than the top eight all-flash array (AFA) vendors shipped in 2019. Infinidat deployed over 1 exabyte in less than six months – 50% faster growth than the nine months prior. The continued demand for petabyte-scale systems is expected to accelerate Infinidat’s growth in customers and total storage deployment.

InfiniBox storage systems were developed to serve customers’ high-capacity needs as the amount of data that users generate and store continues to grow at double-digit rates. Customers of all sizes and industries have improved their cost of operation and staff productivity by consolidating large numbers of storage arrays onto InfiniBox.

Infinidat also announced today that InfiniBox Storage Software Release 5.0.11 is now available – free to all customers with currently maintained InfiniBox systems. R5.0.11 delivers new features that improve overall performance, availability and enhance data protection to further deliver on the vision for the Infinidat Elastic Data Fabric . The improvements include replication with Active-Active Consistency Groups, support for the FIPS-140-2 federal data protection standard and laying the foundation for the next generation of the Neural Cache engine.

About Infinidat

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% data availability, and multi-petabyte capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Marki Conway

PAN Communications

pr@infinidat.com

617-502-4300



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.