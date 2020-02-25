TOP EUROPEAN TOURISM DESTINATIONS FROM NORTH AMERICA ACCORDING TO EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

venice Italy Villa F Venice Italy Bedroom Villa Rentals South of France Can Savi Villa Ibiza Villa in the Amalfi Coast

Italy the most popular European Destination for North American Travelers

Italy has some of the most beautiful luxury villas. Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast are particularly popular” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top three European destinations visited by American and Canadian tourists are Italy, France and Spain according to leading vacation rental experts; Exceptional Villas. More North Americans are travelling overseas than ever before. According to the U.S Commerce Departments Travel and Tourism Office, there are now close to 100 million tourists travelling outside the U.S. every year. Of those 100 million, over 12 million travel to Europe. Short term travel to Europe has never been more available or more accessible. Direct flights are available from all over the United States to most major cities in Europe. U.S. and Canadian citizens travelling to any of the Schengen States do not need a visa to travel.

The Schengen Area comprises of 22 countries within the European Union and four outside of the E.U. The abolishment of Border control within these countries has made it extremely easy to move around mainland Europe. Three of the most popular tourist destinations, including Italy, France and Spain, are all part of the Schengen Agreement.

The ease of travel to Europe for North Americans will be further enhanced in 2021 when the E.U. introduces ETIAS. Once the European Travel and Information system is introduced, citizens with a U.S. passport will be able to complete a straightforward online application with their details to expedite entry into Europe. Not only will it make it easier, but this new system will also enhance safety while travelling around Europe. According to Exceptional Villas, clients state feeling safe while on vacation is one of the most important criteria when deciding on a destination of travel.

20 Years ago, only 16% of Americans owned passports. Today over 40% of the population are in procession of passports. There is a myriad of reasons why Europe and in particular Italy and France are such popular destinations for North American travelers. Europe is prosperous is history, culture, beautiful scenery, exceptional cuisine, art and nature.

Almost 64 million tourist travel to Italy from overseas each year. Of the 64 million, recent statistics show that almost 6 million visitors come from the United States and close to 1 million Canadians. The United States and Canada are second in numbers of visitors after Germany. Italy is famous for very good reason. Italy has some of the most beautiful and historic cities in the world. Some of the most popular cities include Florence, Rome, Milan and Venice. Italy is also famous for its fantastic food, wine, friendly people and great weather. Fashion is also a big deal in Italy with many visitors travelling to experience great shopping and exquisite designs. Italy also has some of the worlds most beautiful coastline and exclusive islands such as Capri, Sardinia and Sicily. According to Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, "Italy has some of the most beautiful luxury villas. Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast are particularly popular". Click Here for More Information

France is another trendy destination from North America. More than 3 million tourists come each year to visit this beautiful country. Popular spots are Paris, Bordeaux Lyon and the French Riviera. France is famous for its incredible cuisine and beautiful scenery.

Spain is another popular tourist destination from the U.S. and Canada. Each year Spain welcomes over 85 million tourists. Of these, close to 3 million originate from North American. The most popular areas include the cities of Seville, Madrid and Barcelona, the south coast including Marbella and the Spanish islands such as Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

