Tanaza joins Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner Program

Tanaza - Facebook Express Wi-Fi Program Tanaza_logo

Tanaza today announced it has joined Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner Program

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanaza , a Milan-based Wi-Fi cloud management software company, today announced it has joined Facebook Connectivity’s Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner Program, which enables network equipment manufacturers to build network hardware and software that is compatible with Express Wi-Fi.The 2019 EIU Inclusive Internet Index, commissioned by Facebook, found that 3.8 billion people don’t have access to fast, reliable internet. Wi-Fi networks have traditionally been hard to set up and expensive to deploy, especially when the intent is to reach an entire unconnected town or village. The Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner Program provides a unique solution by developing new technologies in partnership with equipment manufacturers and operators to build cost-effective Express Wi-Fi compatible hardware and software, enabling more people in more places to get connected.Express Wi-Fi is part of Facebook Connectivity , a collection of programs, technologies and partnerships designed to increase the availability, affordability and awareness of high-quality internet access.“Tanaza aims to provide high-quality network services to underserved areas that have not had access due to lack of infrastructure and high costs,” said Sebastiano Bertani, CEO and Founder of Tanaza. “Joining the Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner Program will allow us to give our users fast, affordable and reliable Wi-Fi easily and aligns with our mission to make Wi-Fi more accessible.”“By integrating the Express Wi-Fi platform into its feature set, Tanaza will be able to work with mobile network operators in areas of the world affected by the digital divide and expand its presence in some Asian and African countries," said Valeria Magoni, Head of Marketing at Tanaza.” Operators will have the opportunity to monetize their networks and cloud manage them through an enterprise-grade system at a fraction of the cost due to Express Wi-Fi.”“More than 3.5 billion people still don’t have internet access, fueling the digital divide,” said James Beldock, Facebook Connectivity’s product manager for Express Wi-Fi. “Alongside our partners, Facebook Connectivity breaks down barriers to connectivity with new technologies, business models and programs, such as Express Wi-Fi, which service providers use to deliver fast and affordable Wi-Fi. Critical to the program’s success are our Express Wi-Fi technology partners, who have committed to building Express Wi-Fi compatible software and hardware. We welcome Tanaza to the program and look forward to partnering with them to expand connectivity globally.”Members of the Technology Partner Program are currently collaborating to connect underserved communities around the world and to bring more people online to faster internet. Further updates about this feature’s release are expected in the next few months.About TanazaTanaza is a comprehensive and flexible cloud platform to operate Wi-Fi networks. It is based on TanazaOS, a powerful Linux-based Operating System compatible with multiple hardware devices. Tanaza creates value for its partners and users by allowing unprecedented efficiency in network management, and by freeing users from locked-in vertical solutions that impose a software/hardware bundle. Tanaza leverages the software and hardware disaggregation paradigm, allowing users to upgrade any devices from any vendor with TanazaOS. Its mission is to democratize WiFi networks by providing software for affordable, top-notch, cloud controllable WiFi connectivity. Tanaza envisions a world where WiFi is democratic: affordable, ubiquitous, and accessible. For more info, please visit www.tanaza.com About Facebook ConnectivityConnectivity is at the heart of Facebook’s mission to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Critical to this mission is high-quality internet access, which gives people a voice and creates opportunities to share knowledge that can strengthen local communities and global economies. Facebook Connectivity works closely with partners including mobile network operators, equipment manufacturers and more to develop programs and technologies—including Express WiFi, Magma, and Terragraph—that increase the availability, affordability and awareness of high-quality internet access, bringing more people online to a faster internet. To learn more, visit: https://connectivity.fb.com Contacts TanazaPress OfficeCaterina VertaldiPress Officercaterina.vertaldi@tanaza.comMarketing & Strategic PartnershipsValeria MagoniHead of Marketingvaleria.magoni@tanaza.com+39 02 87188553skype: valeria.tanazaSales and Product-related inquiriesFederico BilziSales Team Managersales@tanaza.com+39 02 94750217



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.