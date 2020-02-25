Discover the Open Wi-Fi System for Communication Service Providers

Tanaza OpenSync - Open Wi-Fi System project Tanaza_logo

Tanaza started the Open Wi-Fi System project, through the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanaza started the Open Wi-Fi System project in 2019, through the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) . The project was officially announced at TIP Summit '19 in Amsterdam.Launched in February 2016, TIP is a collaborative telecom community that is evolving the infrastructure that underpins global connectivity. TIP’s mission is to accelerate the pace of innovation in next generation telecom networks, through the design, build, test and deployment of standards-based, open and disaggregated network solutions. Over the past four years TIP has driven substantial innovation across all elements of the network including Access, Transport, Core & Services, while spanning urban through to rural market use cases.Tanaza joined TIP’s Wi-Fi Project Group in early 2019, and has contributed with technology and experience in hardware and software disaggregation.Tanaza believes that hardware and software disaggregation and, ultimately, White-Box Wi-Fi access points are the way to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) in Wi-Fi deployments and hence involve and connect more and more people. To this end, Tanaza has demonstrated the compatibility of its cloud-based Wi-Fi controller platform with TIP’s open-AP software stack, including the open-source framework OpenSync™. Thanks to this project, any TIP Open Access Point, supporting an OpenSync™ interface, could be associated with the Tanaza cloud platform, or any other cloud stacks available."Nowadays, the technology stacks used by operators to deploy Wi-Fi do not communicate with each other. As a consequence, executing mass configurations, maintaining and troubleshooting the networks, and the deployment of new applications demand an extremely high effort. Disaggregation solves this problem by allowing the cloud software to speak with White-Box Wi-Fi access points, that increases operational efficiency. In addition, disaggregation allows reducing the total cost of ownership for operators by bringing down both the cost of Wi-Fi hardware (CAPEX) and the costs of maintenance (OPEX)", states Sebastiano Bertani, CEO, and Founder of Tanaza.Tanaza joined forces with the other members of the TIP Wi-FI Project Group, to validate how hardware and software components work together and to ensure those components are interoperable. The access point firmware will be open-sourced within TIP, in addition to some parts of the controller software. As a result, this will significantly lower the barrier to entry for new vendors participating in the ecosystem."It's something huge working on this project to reach more service providers that want to take advantage of the opportunities that open Wi-Fi systems can offer. We're working hard to make this happen by using our knowledge and technologies. A first demo test case featuring the interoperability of White-Box Wi-Fi hardware with Tanaza cloud stacks is ready. We are thrilled!" says Cristian Piacente, CTO at Tanaza.Tanaza is dedicated to make hardware and software disaggregation in Wi-Fi a reality.About TanazaTanaza is a comprehensive and flexible cloud platform for IT professionals to operate Wi-Fi networks. It is based on TanazaOS, a powerful Linux-based Operating System compatible with multiple hardware devices.Tanaza creates value for its partners and users by allowing unprecedented efficiency in network management, and by freeing users from locked-in vertical solutions that impose a software/hardware bundle. Tanaza leverages the software and hardware disaggregation paradigm, allowing users to upgrade any devices from any vendor with TanazaOS.Their mission is to democratize Wi-Fi networks by providing software for affordable, top-notch, cloud-controllable Wi-Fi connectivity.Tanaza envisions a world where Wi-Fi is democratic: affordable, ubiquitous, and accessible.For more info, please visit www.tanaza.com About OpenSync™OpenSync is the world’s fastest-growing cloud-agnostic, open-source software to enable the curation, delivery and support of services and management of devices for the smart home. Today OpenSync carries more than 62 Petabytes of data over its platform every day connecting over half a billion devices, spanning some 1000 device brands and over 7000 unique device types, and these numbers are exponentially growing. Compatible with other initiatives such as RDK and OpenWRT, and broadly deployed by leading global ISPs and device makers, the software is critical to residential and enterprise Wi-Fi and IP delivered services. Chipset suppliers, device makers, system integrators, internet service providers and operators find many benefits with OpenSync’s open, interoperable, multi-vendor interfaces and simple and efficient scaling on a proven platform. For more information, visit http://www.opensync.io/ Contacts TanazaPress OfficeCaterina VertaldiContent Writer & Press Officercaterina.vertaldi@tanaza.comMarketing & Strategic PartnershipsValeria MagoniHead of Marketingvaleria.magoni@tanaza.com+39 02 87188553skype: valeria.tanazaSales and Product-related inquiriesFederico BilziSales Team Managersales@tanaza.com+39 02 94750217



