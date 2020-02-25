NearLearn officially Launched The Placement Assistance Team for Data Science Job Openings

NearLearn has officially launched PAT team

NearLearn is the best institute in Bangalore. It has officially launched the Placement Assistance Team for Data Science job openings

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NearLearn is a leading Data Science Training Institute in Bangalore.it provides data science with Python Classroom Training in Bangalore</a>. It has officially launched a placement assistance team (PAT) that will be responsible for matching the right candidates to the industry, who are trained by us. The team works from Bangalore based office that provides job placement for the candidates across the world.

This team has a primary goal to find job opportunities across the world. It filters and scans the job opportunities mostly in the region of the USA and India that match the profile with candidates who are trained by us. Placement Assistance Team contacts with the industry and tries to understand their requirements in more detail and based on those requirements PAT finds the candidates accordingly and schedules their interviews.

Being the best institute of data science, we spent more time to create jobs. To find the best match for the profile we enabled the placement assistance team. Now chances of getting jobs have been increased by enabling this team. The team is expecting to perform better with 100% accuracy and they are speeding up more to match profiles with the existing job roles.

As of now, PAT services by us are free for existing candidates in India. As the services become smarter and valuable day by day. So we are planning to make this service paid. But for now, candidates can avail of this PAT service free.

Existing candidates can go through the NearLearn official website and can check for this service or else they can contact our team they will guide you everything about this service.

All candidates can avail of this Pat service by contacting us. For more details, please contact:

Near And Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Address: No: 61,1st Floor, 7th Main,

12th Cross Rd, BTM 2nd Stage

Bangalore – 560 076

Land Mark: Above G.K Vale

Sales Enquiry: +91-9739305140

General Enquiry: +91-80-41700110

website: www.nearlearn.com

https://nearlearn.com/courses/ai-and-machine-learning/python-for-data-science/



