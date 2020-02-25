Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market 2020: Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Industry

Description

The report provides overall information on the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions that covers the market value, the product information, market share, and various other important information. The market driving forces have been discussed in the report. It also includes information about the production, apparent consumption, import, and export of the products in the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions. The past, present and future trends in the global market are discussed in the market report. The market experts have considered 2019 as the base year while analysing the global market.

This report focuses on the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google Cloud

Factual

ATTOM Data Solutions

Ceinsys Tech Limited

SafeGraph Inc

NAVmart

TripsByTips

HERE Technologies

MapData Services

Pitney Bowes Inc

AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4054392-global-points-of-interest-poi-data-solutions-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Database Platform

Modular Customized Reports

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Public Utilities

Other

Regional Overview

The regional segmentation of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions seeks to determine the various factors that are capable of influencing growth in different regions of the world. This market survey report covers the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East. The report identifies which regions registered highest market growth in the past few years, and whether or not the same region will maintain market dominance. The report also looks into the reasons for market dominance, and how these factors come into play for all regions combined. The report also provides an estimate as to which region is capable of securing the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4054392-global-points-of-interest-poi-data-solutions-market



Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Database Platform

1.4.3 Modular Customized Reports

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Industrial Use

1.5.4 Public Utilities

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size

2.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

...

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google Cloud

12.1.1 Google Cloud Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Google Cloud Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Google Cloud Recent Development

12.2 Factual

12.2.1 Factual Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Factual Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Factual Recent Development

12.3 ATTOM Data Solutions

12.3.1 ATTOM Data Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 ATTOM Data Solutions Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ATTOM Data Solutions Recent Development

12.4 Ceinsys Tech Limited

12.4.1 Ceinsys Tech Limited Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Ceinsys Tech Limited Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ceinsys Tech Limited Recent Development

12.5 SafeGraph Inc

12.5.1 SafeGraph Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 SafeGraph Inc Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SafeGraph Inc Recent Development

12.6 NAVmart

12.7 TripsByTips

12.8 HERE Technologies

12.9 MapData Services

12.10 Pitney Bowes Inc

12.11 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4054392

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.