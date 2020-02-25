Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market 2020: Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Industry
Description
The report provides overall information on the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions that covers the market value, the product information, market share, and various other important information. The market driving forces have been discussed in the report. It also includes information about the production, apparent consumption, import, and export of the products in the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions. The past, present and future trends in the global market are discussed in the market report. The market experts have considered 2019 as the base year while analysing the global market.
This report focuses on the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google Cloud
Factual
ATTOM Data Solutions
Ceinsys Tech Limited
SafeGraph Inc
NAVmart
TripsByTips
HERE Technologies
MapData Services
Pitney Bowes Inc
AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Database Platform
Modular Customized Reports
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Public Utilities
Other
Regional Overview
The regional segmentation of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions seeks to determine the various factors that are capable of influencing growth in different regions of the world. This market survey report covers the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East. The report identifies which regions registered highest market growth in the past few years, and whether or not the same region will maintain market dominance. The report also looks into the reasons for market dominance, and how these factors come into play for all regions combined. The report also provides an estimate as to which region is capable of securing the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
...
Continued...
