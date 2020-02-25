BIG Momentum drawing TOP institutional investors and VC's at The New York Investment Week (March 16 - 20)

New York Investment Week March 16 - 20 @New York Investment Week March 16 - 20 @@New York Investment Week March 16 - 20

A High-Level intimate and curated investment gathering hosted by Bervann Capital in New York City from March 16 - 20, 2020.

We are noticing a growing interest from large institutional investors including SWF's, Pensions, VC's and even Governments; Our goal was always to become a trusted platform for genuine investors.” — Val Nzhie, Chief Operating Officer at Bervann Capital

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's been a while since this level of excitement was last felt by Tri-State investment firms about attending events. Between the massive over-packed and the filled-with-vendors gatherings, most firms have given up on getting substantial returns from event's attendance. A NY based company seems to prove that Hope is back in town, by the way they do things and what people have to say about them: Bervann Capital.After its most talked about "New York Investment & Partnership Meetings" at 1 World Trade Center and Central Park JW Marriott in Dec 2018, topped by the "Bervann Capital Investment Convention" at the Harvard Club in April 2019 and the Bervann Capital Gala at the Metropolitan Club NYC last August 19, Bervann Capital is ready to take on The New York Investment Week next March 16 - 20 on The Exclusive Floor of the Millennium Hilton New York Downtown.New York Investment Week (NYiW2020) is a week-long of intimate and curated investment conferences, capital introduction One-on-One meetings and networking gatherings held on The Exclusive Presidential Floor of The Millennium Hilton New York Downtown, from March 16 - 20, 2020.With over $10 Trillion of combined AUM, active investors , companies’ executives, entrepreneurs, fund managers and government officials will gather in Downtown Manhattan to exchange on the pressing challenges and uncertainty looming over the global economy, and take tangible steps towards strategic partnerships and active investing.In addition to institutional investors, VC's and Private Equity firms, the previous events have included a former US Undersecretary of Commerce, Abu Dhabi CEO of a Royal Family's member, a former US Congressman, a former CFO of US Department of Treasury and Labor and Reputable Canadian, Middle Eastern, Asian and American family offices, celebrities.Participants have been thoroughly filtered and the size is as small as 10 - 50 delegates per session, guaranteeing privacy, intimacy and efficient outcomes. Besides the conference sessions, the event provides intimate fireside chats, roundtables and breakout sessions on several identified topics relevant to current trends. Series of One-on-One meetings are set between investors and investors, investors and managers, investors and companies, investors and governments.Among the topics:The Risk of Recession - Trump's policies and The 2020 US election's impact on the markets - The Global Mobility of Capital and Information - Innovations and Investments in Biotech and Pharmaceuticals - The Rise of Venture Capital and Angel Investing, Bubble or Real - Surviving China's Waves - The Spike of South Korean Capital in foreign investments and South Korea as New Alternative in ASIA - The surge of Female investors and executives - Government Investment Promotion Overcoming the Challenges in attracting foreign interests - Tagging along the aggressive 2030 vision of the Middle East, How to Navigate the region's Geopolitics and Still Make Money - Invest in AFRICA, The Next China.Bervann Capital's events are known to be well attended. NYiW2020 expects a vetted audience of 700 Guests:Angel investors - Asset Management firms - Business Owners - Commercial Banks - Corporate Executives - Corporate Venture arms - Diplomats and Investment Promotion Agencies - Endowment Funds - Family Offices - High and Ultra High Net-worth individuals - Incubators & Accelerators - Pension Funds - Private Equity firms - Sovereign Wealth Funds - Startups' Founders & Entrepreneurs.

New York Investment Week (March 16 - 20)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.