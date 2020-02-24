OgoWash Window Cleaning Announces New Redesigned Website

Owner Mike in his OgoWash Window Cleaning truck OgoWash Window Cleaning logo

Announcing mobile-friendly design and new content on the re-launched website

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OgoWash Window Cleaning today announced the re-launch of their website ogowash.ca with a new layout that is easy to navigate.The website’s content has also been extended with new sections giving information on how much you should expect to pay for window cleaning, and the frequency windows should be cleaned. Video content has been added showing a recent portfolio of clients, along with a streamlined process for requesting a quote Mike Griffiths, owner of OgoWash Window Cleaning said, “With the new website design I wanted to make it easier for clients to get to know me and find out what OgoWash has to offer.”“Now it is just as easy to use the website on a tablet or phone as it always was on a desktop computer.”OgoWash Window Cleaning has been in business for three years, providing residential, strata, storefront, and commercial window cleaning in the Kelowna and West Kelowna area.



