THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020

“One Minutes” (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:15 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the five bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until Wednesday, February 26th. Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 2227 – Gold Star Spouses and Spouses of Injured Servicemembers Leasing Relief Expansion Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bustos – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 4852 – GIVE Act (Rep. Torres – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 3749 – Legal Services for Homeless Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Panetta – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 4613 – VA Reporting Transparency Act (Rep. Rose (NY) – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 561 – Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bergman – Veterans’ Affairs)