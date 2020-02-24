Alontrus Group Sponsors the NJ Hyperledger Meetup to Introduce Alibaba Cloud, Blockchain and Cloud Computing Solutions

An Educational and Networking Event to Discuss Hyperledger 2.0, Enterprise Ethereum Platform, Alibaba Cloud and DataKNOX™- A Distributed Ledger Technology.

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alontrus Group, headquartered in New York, New York, joins Chainbelow, a not for profit education firm based in northern New Jersey, to present an educational and networking event to discuss the recent release of Hyperledger 2.0, the Enterprise Ethereum Platform, Alibaba Cloud and DataKNOX™- A Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).Alontrus Group will unveil DataKNOX™, the next generation of DLT. DataKNOX™ is a high-speed centralized authority that eliminates the overhead of consensus algorithms. Hashing files ensures data integrity and SHA-512 encryption ensures data security. DataKNOX™ is an immutable, append only database that provides provenance for sensitive data. For reliability, DataKNOX™ is self-replicating across hundreds of cloud instances. DataKNOX™ also provides secure high-speed data transport to enhance cloud migration. All the features of Blockchain in a light weight distributed ledger.Alontrus Group, LLC has launched with a team of seasoned Blockchain and DLT veterans to address reconciliation challenges in the Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sectors. The group has an extensive partner network and a portfolio of use cases across Oracle, AWS, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, based on Hyperledger Fabric and DLT.The Hyperledger networking and educational event will be held at the Morris County Library in Whippany, NJ on February 26, from 4:30 to 8:30 pm. The Hyperledger and Enterprise Blockchain communities are invited to attend. Food and refreshments will be provided and an opportunity to win a $100 Ruth Chris gift card.Space is limited so please register at Hyperledger MeetUp NJ. A $5 donation is suggested.About Alontrus Group:Alontrus Group automates reconciliation and settlement processes using Blockchain and Next Gen technologies for Healthcare and Corporate Finance. They are Protocol, Cloud and Platform agnostic, based in the U.S.A. with global resources. Their in-depth knowledge of various enterprise blockchains and cloud platforms allows them to offer a unique perspective to their customers.For more information, contact Richard Brownstein: info@alontrus.com or 917.830.6641About Chainbelow:Chainbelow Inc, is a not-for-profit education corporation and an authorized training partner for the Linux Foundation. Members of Chainbelow ensure that the majority of training materials they produce are high performance and open sourced. They provide small and medium-sized organizations with the adequate training to run a software-driven business.For more information: info@chainbelow.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.