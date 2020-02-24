abatUS establishes new operations in South Carolina to serve booming Southeast

Kirk Atkinson of abatUS abatUS is expanding in SC

SAP Consultancy's $10 million investment expected to create 35 new positions

After much deliberation, we chose Greenville over other locations due to its proximity to customers and its commitment to developing talent. The reception and support we have received was unparalleled” — Kirk Atkinson, abatAdah Group President

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- abatUS , a subsidiary of Bremen, Germany-based abat AG and sister company of Adah International, today announced new operations in Greenville County to serve its expanding Southeastern markets. The company’s $10 million investment is projected to create 35 new jobs.As an SAP Gold Partner, abatUS supports original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers holistically and flexibly, starting with project planning and conceptualizing all the way to implementation, training, maintenance and optimization. abatUS specializes in consulting and development for logistics and automotive, process optimization with SAP solutions, and application management services.“After much deliberation, we chose Greenville over other locations due to its proximity to customers and its commitment to developing talent. The reception and support we have received from the Greenville Area Development Corporation was unparalleled,” said abatAdah Group President and CEO Kirk Atkinson.Geared towards European companies which have a US subsidiary or intend to establish one, abatUS hires and develops teams of international experts needed to plan, implement and maintain SAP ERP systems for both automotive manufacturers, discrete manufacturers and logistics organizations. With approximately 40 employees currently in the United States, abatUS provides customers with facility, production and logistics planning, project management, operations rollout and personnel training in tandem with its sister company Adah International.“Congratulations to abatUS for establishing new operations in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “This $10 million investment and the 35 jobs it brings will make a real difference in Greenville County, and we look forward to watching this company grow and succeed there for a very long time.”Located at 1 North Main Street, 4th Floor in Greenville, abatUS supports regional customers including Daimler, BLG Logistics, Swiss Krono and BMW, while also providing expertise to new relationships seeking expertise in SAP and industrial optimization.“When companies like abatUS choose to locate here, it’s a win-win for everyone involved. Not only will this create jobs and wealth for South Carolinians, but it will give this company access to one of the most talented workforces in the entire country,” added South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.South Carolina operations will be led by adahUS executives Kirk Atkinson, President and CEO of holding company abatAdah Group, Inc., and Itha Venter, who serves as Senior Consultant and will directly manage the South Carolina office of abatUS.A native of Birmingham, Mr. Atkinson began his career with positions of progressive responsibility in project management with World Business Advisors, economic development with Tuscaloosa County (AL) Industrial Development Authority, and operations with BLG Logistics. While with BLG, he received German language and international relations training, and worked on project teams assisting with new logistics operations in England, France and Germany. In 2015, he chose to concentrate on his company, Adah International, Inc. and in 2019 merged with longtime customer abatUS, LLC. Both companies maintain their brands while being owned by holding company, abatAdah Group, Inc., of which he is President & CEO.Ms. Venter is a native of South Africa and began her career participating in SAP software implementations in South Africa, the United States and UK focused in the automotive industry. Manufacturing consulting morphed into logistics consulting and she has also led process and supply chain improvement initiatives for major corporations in Southeast Asia. She joined abatUS in January to establish and manage the South Carolina office, and to support customers in maximizing their IT investments.“We are looking forward to expand our business relations with known and new customers and become the preferred consulting company in the Upstate that IT professionals will want to be part of, while contributing to the regional economy,” said Ms. Venter.“We welcome abatUS to Greenville County and salute their decision to establish operations here as a new and valuable member of our vibrant business community,” noted Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven. “They bring a global reputation for excellence in process and project optimization, offering new concepts to the advanced manufacturing and logistic community.”The company’s new offices are fully operational. Individuals interested in joining the abatUS team should visit https://www.abat.de/en/career-abatus “As globally recognized experts supporting international manufacturers and logistics organizations, abatUS is a welcome addition to Greenville’s international business community. We welcome them to our city and wish abatUS continued growth and success here,” stated City of Greenville Mayor Knox White.Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 29,000 new jobs and in excess of $5.3 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com



