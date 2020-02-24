889 Global Solutions Celebrates 20th Anniversary

889 Global Solutions Logo

An Ohio-based contract manufacturer notes an important anniversary

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2020 is a big year globally, with the U.S. Presidential election and ever-changing economic landscape. But it's a big year for 889 Global Solutions as well because 2020 marks the company's 20th year in business. It was in the year 2000 that Founder Judy Huang acted on her idea to help American manufacturers streamline their production by forging long-term business relationships overseas.

Since then, the firm has broken through international borders, pushed design and engineering limits and pursued a course of never-ending innovation. Thanks to partners and clients, business at 889 Global Solutions has grown and thrived over the past two decades. Today the company is an established guide to manufacturers, providing white glove service from drawings to delivery.

Throughout their tenure, the firm's hallmarks have been continuous improvement and the highest possible service. 889 Global Solutions wishes to thank its clients and partners for being a part of their journey. The firm remains as committed as ever to delivering unparalleled dependability, attention-to-detail and thoroughness to clients and looks forward to our continued collaboration in the years ahead.

About 889 Global Solutions, Ltd.

889 Global Solutions is a US-based contract manufacturer with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Ningbo and Guangzhou, China. Established in 2000, the company specializes in the creation of custom metal and plastic components and assemblies for the healthcare, oil & gas and general industrial industries. The management team has over 30 years of combined industrial sourcing experience and are adept at establishing long-term relationships across East Asia. More information about 889 Global Solutions is available at https://www.889globalsolutions.com/



