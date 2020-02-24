23 Unit Downtown Lake Worth Beach Office Building Leases Out in Record Time

Emerge LW, Palm Beach County's hippest, new Class A Office building is setting a trend in Lake Worth Beach. In less than a year the building is Leased Out

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less than a year after launching it’s first Luxury Office Space building in downtown Lake Worth Beach, Emerge LW- Modern Office Suites owners say they are FULL! “The demand for first class office space in the city has been incredible”, says Emerge LW co-owner Ray Maranges. “Our tenants were all looking for something in the center of town so they can walk to everything and really appreciated the history of our building, coupled with its contemporary amenities.” The 99-year-old building at 631 Lucerne Avenue, known as the McCarty Hotel, and more recently the Hummingbird Hotel, received a massive historic renovation from 2018-2019. It involved restoring the entire exterior of the building to it’s original 1920’s glory, while holding on to the structural integrity of interior features but completely redoing and modernizing all the finishes. Today’s tenants include a mix of business types from small business owners and entrepreneurs to legal, real estate and finance professionals.So what’s next for Emerge LW now that it’s full? Partner Richard Cruz says there are still plenty of opportunities, “Our Suites may all be leased but we still have plenty of room for businesses in need of a solution for communicating and meeting with clients. You can use everything from a mailing address to our conference room, lounge or professional receptionist services. There are several options to choose from.” Virtual Office Packages start at just $49 per month. If you’re more in the market for an office suite, you can call to check on possible upcoming availabilities or keep watch for the next endeavor from Maranges and Cruz, “We are definitely taking a look at other opportunities for expansion in Lake Worth Beach. We had such a positive experience with everyone here at the city from historic preservation to the building department. This city is open for business and on the rise!” says Maranges. For more information log on to www.emergelw.com or follow us on fb @EMERGELW and ig @EmergeLakeWorth



