Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will Be Exhibiting at Pittcon 2020

Foam swab manufacturer, Super Brush, will be exhibiting their technologically advanced foam swabs at this year’s Pittcon in booth #1646.

Pittcon is a great opportunity for us to engage with many of our customers in the laboratory industries and collaboratively design solutions to meet their challenges”
— Johan Sunryd, Super Brush’s Business Development Manager

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will be traveling to Chicago to exhibit at this year’s Pittcon show.

Foam swab manufacturer, Super Brush, will be exhibiting their technologically advanced foam swabs at this year’s Pittcon in booth #1646 at the McCormick Place Conference Center in Chicago, Illinois on March 3-5, 2020.

Pittcon is an annual conference and exposition on laboratory science featuring scientists from all around the world. With more than 2,000 technical sessions and a three-day exhibition, Pittcon makes it easy for visitors to connect to the latest research and developments from leading scientists.
Super Brush will be highlighting their lint-free foam applicators ideal for removing excess residue, powders, liquid, and debris from lab equipment, surfaces and tubing. Swabs are available with handles ranging from 7 cm to as long as 2.5 meters.

“Pittcon is a great opportunity for us to engage with many of our customers in the laboratory industries and collaboratively design solutions to meet their challenges”, explains Johan Sunryd, Super Brush’s Business Development Manager.

“Part of Super Brush’s success over the last six decades has been our ability to engage with nascent technologies and developing custom tools for our customers. This year at Pittcon we are looking forward to seeing our current and prospective customers as well as all the new innovations presented at the show.”

The Super Brush team will be available at booth #1646 to answer any questions about their products. You can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

For more information about Pittcon 2020 visit https://pittcon.org/pittcon-2020/

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

