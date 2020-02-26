Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown to Hold Active Shooter Response Training

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown will be holding an active shooter training.

Following this training, participants will be Certified ALICE Instructors and will be able to train others in the community.

Anyone can benefit from learning how to save the lives of themselves, their loved ones, and others around them.” — Robert Lysek, Founder & CEO

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 18 and March 19, Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown will hold an active shooter response training instructor course. The training will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days in the Allentown charter school ’s auditorium. The training will be conducted by the ALICE Training Institute.The training is designed to teach participants the skills and strategies they need to increase their chances of survival during a violent event. Participants will learn valuable background information on active shooter situations, will learn the difference between proactive and passive- aggressive strategies, and will experience live scenario drills.“This training is valuable for faculty, staff, and any community leaders, from athletic coaches and scouting leaders to healthcare workers and government representatives,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Charter school . “Anyone can benefit from learning how to save the lives of themselves, their loved ones, and others around them.”ALICE stands for “Alert,” “Lock-down,” “Inform,” “Counter,” and “Evacuate.” The institute is the number one active shooter training in the country. Participants who complete the training course at EEACS will be Certified ALICE instructors. They’ll be able to take their knowledge and teach others how to survive active shooter situations.To learn more about the training, visit https://ee-schools.org/active-shooter-response-training-instructor-course/ . To learn more about EEACS, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/



