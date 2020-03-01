Michaan’s Auctions Garner Top Prices for Sellers

Michaan’s Auctions, a leading auction and consignment house located in Alameda, California.

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, March 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michaan’s Auctions Garner Top Prices for SellersMichaan’s Auctions, a leading auction and consignment house located in Alameda, California, makes it their mission to achieve the highest prices possible for valuable antiques and fine art sold through their auctions.Michaan’s Track RecordAlameda, CA, auction house Michaan’s Auctions announces its auctions that realize top prices for sellers. The auction company’s events are well-publicized and potential buyers are kept apprised of each auction through various marketing techniques. Scheduling up to 30 sales each year, Michaan’s attracts a broad base of buyers from around the world, thereby increasing consignees’ chances of receiving top dollar for their items.Connects to Buyers via Multiple Marketing ChannelsMichaan’s employs direct mail marketing, email marketing to both Michaan’s email list and the LiveAuctioneers’ email list, and advertisements in both local and trade publications. Since its inception in 2002, Michaan’s has achieved record-breaking prices on several items.Examples of Michaan’s notable sales include the following:● A.D.M. Cooper painting, The Three Graces (1915) sold at auction for $21,060● Eduard Gaertner, German City Street Scene (1831) sold at auction for $266,000● Carving of Tang Ying realized $2,235,000 as Michaan’s highest single-selling lot to date● Henri Lebasque’s Madame Lebasque and Her Daughters sold at auction for $271,400● Wojcieck Fangor’s M1 set a U.S. auction record for the artist at $169,400Selling on Consignment with Michaan’s AuctionsMichaan’s professional appraisers are devoted to helping each client achieve maximum value for their items through the auction process. Michaan’s handles single objects as well as entire collections and estates, and the seller retains ownership of the item until it’s sold at auction. At the time of consignment, each client receives a signed contract stating the conditions of sale, commission rates, and fees. Michaan’s recommends consigning property at least two months before the scheduled auction date to allow time for research, cataloging, photography, and publicity.Publicizing the SaleAfter items are consigned to Michaan’s, the seller receives a listing of the property consigned, along with a full description of each item and an estimated price range. If the property is scheduled for a Gallery Auction, photos are taken of each item and posted on www.michaans.com and www.liveauctioneers.com . Items are also added to a printed catalog. Several days prior to the sale, the property will be put on view in the Main Gallery at Michaan’s in Alameda. These previews are free and open to the public, allowing buyers to view items personally before placing a bid on auction day.Contact Michaan’sAuction specialists work closely with each client to ensure the best exposure for their items prior to selling them at auction. Michaan’s offers online and phone bidding in addition to in-person bidding at the auction gallery. For more information about selling antiques and fine art on consignment with Michaan’s, (gallery showroom is located at 2751 Todd Street in Alameda, California), please contact:Talesa Eugenio(510) 740-0220 x 116talesa@michaans.comAbout Michaan’s AuctionsEstablished in 2002, Michaan’s Auctions is a full-service auction house in Alameda, California, that specializes in the appraisal and sale of antiques and fine art. Michaan’s has one of the largest facilities in Northern California and facilitates up to thirty sales annually, which attract a base of buyers and consignors from around the world. Catalogs for each sale can be found on Michaan’s website in advance of each event so that buyers have sufficient time to peruse available items.



