Pulse Secure Awarded Top Zero Trust Security Solution in 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, announced today that the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards has named Pulse Access Suite as the gold winner of its Zero Trust Security category.



The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to nominate, judge and honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

“The accelerating pace of digital transformation and growth in hybrid IT adoption is redefining secure access. Congratulations to Pulse Secure for being recognized as the gold winner in the Zero Trust Security category in the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn. “With hundreds of entries across dozens of key categories, these awards are highly competitive, and winners truly reflect the very best in the industry.”

Pulse Secure Access Suite delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence, and threat response across mobile, network, and multi-cloud environments in order to provide easy, compliant access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators. Organizations can centrally manage Zero Trust-based access to applications, resources and services that are delivered on-premises, in private cloud and public cloud environments. Pulse has seen a 43% year-over-year growth in its Access Suite sales due to the growing demand to optimize secure access capabilities and align Zero Trust controls.

“Enterprises are taking advantage of workforce mobility and utility computing which demands ubiquitous accessibility. At the same time, this introduces an array of new threats and security risks,” said Alex Thurber, chief revenue officer at Pulse Secure. “We welcome enterprises to explore our Zero Trust-based Access Suite to see how it can improve their security posture and provide operational economies.”

According to a global IDG survey , respondents cited using nearly three tools across each secure access functional category, which leaves potential visibility blind spots, control gaps and data leakage risks. Correspondingly, consolidating tools within a secure access platform was compelling for 48% of those surveyed. This same report found that 95% of organizations will increase their budget to advance secure access capacity through 2021.

Pulse Secure invites practitioners and partners to see its Access Suite and Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution in action at 3rd Street Tap Room, 251 3rd Street, San Francisco on February 24 - 27 just outside the RSA Conference at the Moscone Center.

To learn more about the Pulse Secure Access Suite and its Zero Trust capabilities, visit:

https://www.pulsesecure.net/products/pulse-access-suite/

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

