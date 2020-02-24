Ricovr Healthcare Announces Prominent Industry Leaders to its Advisory Board

Ricovr Healthcare

Advisors Include Former Chairman & CEO Of Quest Diagnostics, Former CEO Of Spirit Airlines, And Former Senior Partner Of Goldman Sachs

I am honored to join the advisory board of Ricovr as I believe in the Company’s mission and the urgent need for innovation in the diagnostics field.” — Surya N. Mohapatra, Ph.D. Former Chairman & CEO Of Quest Diagnostics

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ricovr Healthcare, a New Jersey-based innovative oral diagnostic company, today announced the formation of the advisory board.The advisory board includes Surya N. Mohapatra, former Chairman & CEO of Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Ben Baldanza, former CEO & President of Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Kevin Quinn, former Partner & Co-Head of Global Technology Banking of Goldman Sachs (GS). Ricovr is developing state-of-the-art technology for oral point-of-care testing, which will benefit businesses, law enforcement officials, and the medical community.“We are pleased to announce distinguished business leaders to our advisory board,” said Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Founder, and CEO of Ricovr Healthcare. “We thoughtfully curated this board to include drug testing , transportation, Hi-Tech, and government-industry experts who will provide Ricovr the guidance on strategy and Go-to-market priorities.”“I am honored to join the advisory board of Ricovr as I believe in Company’s mission and the urgent need for innovation in the diagnostics field,” said Surya N. Mohapatra, Ph.D.“Coming from the transportation industry, I see how Ricovr’s technology can improve safety and productivity not only for Airlines but also for ground transportation operators, warehouses, security officers, and even parents,” said Ben Baldanza. Oral diagnostics is a fast-growing market and Riocvr has the right technology and execution team to disrupt the industry,” said Kevin Quinn.Ricovr Healthcare is currently working on a biosensor technology to manufacture and commercialize revolutionary oral point-of-care medical devices for use in diverse markets. The devices are expected to speed up the screening and monitoring of medical diagnostics. Ricovr is expected to announce more information about the devices in the coming days.About RicovrRicovr was founded by Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, a physician executive with a deep background in medical devices and biotechnology. Piyush Sadana, Co-Founder, is a seasoned technology entrepreneur with an investment banking background. The firm boasts a distinguished team of scientists and engineers committed to making a positive impact on society. In addition, the company has strong partnerships with leading research and development institutions around the globe.For more information, visit www.ricovr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.