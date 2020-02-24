PlainSailing.com wins ‘Best Yacht Charter Agency in Europe’ Award

Get aboard a Catamaran Charter holiday with PlainSailing.com

PlainSailing.com wins TWO major international 2020 industry awards including ‘Best Yacht Charter Agency in Europe’ 2020, and ‘Sailing Company of the Year’.

We’d be thrilled to win just one of these awards, so to pick up two, from two different panels of international judges, for the quality of our service, is an incredible achievement!” — Tommy Tognarelli

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s official: UK-based PlainSailing.com , the yacht and catamaran charter experts, are the ‘Best Yacht Charter Agency in Europe’ - that’s according to their recent success in the major, international Luxlife Travel & Tourism Awards 2020 , announced this month.The title was awarded following extensive research, reviews and customer feedback conducted by the Luxlife awards team, and recognises the outstanding work that PlainSailing.com have done over the past year. The award recognises the remarkable customer service and high client satisfaction for their sailing holiday operations in Greece, Croatia, Italy, France and Montenegro.But the story doesn’t end there – PlainSailing.com also received an award at the recent global Travel & Hospitality Awards 2020 for being ‘Sailing Company of the Year’! This time, the judges were again impressed by their exceptional customer service levels and attention to quality - PlainSailing.com were placed at the top of a very strong 15-company shortlist of sailing-related companies.It marks the end of a fantastic 2019 sailing season for PlainSailing.com, who continue to go from strength to strength.For the 2020 season, they are expanding to offer yacht and catamaran charters from Spain, Turkey and Malta, with plans to expand their offering beyond European shores in the short-term future too.Tommy Tognarelli, co-founder of PlainSailing.com, said “This is more brilliant news for our hard-working team at PlainSailing.com. We’d be thrilled to win just one of these awards, so to pick up two, from two different panels of international judges is an incredible achievement!“We’ve always known that customers love our super-responsive customer service, our simple booking process, and our approach to quality - but it’s nice that all our effort is now recognised around the world with these awards. And we won the ‘Sailing company of the year’ category against some very stiff competition!“Thanks so much to all the team working here – you have all played your part - and it’s another red letter day for our business as we strive to become not just the judges’, but everyone’s’, favourite yacht and catamaran charter agency.“We’ve got some exciting expansion and development plans and we’re going to get better and better, but for now, let’s celebrate this industry recognition and these impressive results!”PlainSailing.com were nominated for both awards by their customers, and contacted by the respective judgement panels for additional supporting evidence and feedback.ENDSAbout PlainSailing.comPlainSailing.com is an award-winning yacht charter agency, specialising in the charter of yachts and catamarans from bases in Croatia, Greece, Italy, France, Turkey, Spain, Montenegro, Malta and the UK. Their website is at the cutting edge of online yacht charter, offering live pricing and availability of yachts or catamarans in the Med and Scotland, the most comprehensive online search functionality and unparalleled customer service (including a UK Freephone number and live-chat functionality). They make it all PlainSailing.com.Their team have won Luxury Travel and Hospitality awards and were named Luxury Travel Guide ‘Yacht charter company of the year’ for two years running. In 2020, they were named ‘Best Yacht Charter Agency in Europe’ at the Luxlife Travel & tourism awards, and ‘Sailing Company of the year’ at the Travel and Hospitality Awards 2020. They score an impressive 4.9/5 on Feefo, based on 264 verified responses to the independent feedback specialists.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.