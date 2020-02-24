Canadian Real Estate Investor Escapes An African Civil War To Build Her Success & Make The World A Better Place

Margaret Curlew, PhD

Dr Margaret Curlew Releases New Book “Mom To Millionaire”

Do not plan revenge on anyone. Let the Universe fight your fight” — Dr. Margaret Curlew

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Margaret Curlew is a Canadian small business owner with over a dozen rental properties in her portfolio. She built this from scratch after moving to Canada to find a better life for herself. Margaret is a courageous and unstoppable individual, and believes that “where there’s a will, there’s a way”.Margaret escaped civil-war-torn Africa at a young age and traveled the world seeking shelter. She realized her internal problems followed her around and she only conquered them by learning to have inner peace.Through hard work and determination, Margaret conquered her inner demons and became a success. Margaret teaches people that with the right vision and enough hard work and determination, dreams can come true.Margaret always strives for success. She connects deeply with those who are suffering in low income and low opportunity individuals. Her history in Africa led her to want to help people who couldn’t help themselves.In an effort to make the world a better place, Margaret works tirelessly on herself and her business. Her target clients for her real estate business are people in the lower middle class. Margaret tries to always help those in need by providing shelter and lifting them up out of poverty as best as she can.Margaret realized that she has built up knowledge and experience by transforming her own life and building her business. Now, she has to share it to the world. She knew that the life lessons she learned were unlike any other story she has seen, and so powerful, that they have to be out there. If just one person’s life improved or changed because of her work, then it would all be worth it.Her first book, Mom to Millionaire , is Dr. Margaret Curlew’s connection to Moms and parents everywhere. She wants to help Moms lift themselves out of poverty and develop a millionaire mindset. In the book she covers the basics of wealth creation. Margaret explains her financial struggles over the years and how she was able to overcome them. Mom to Millionaire teaches moms how to create wealth. It also teaches some easy-to-understand money making formulas and secrets to help individuals and their kids obtain wealth.Dr. Margaret Curlew plans to continue promoting and sharing the book “Mom to Millionaire” in an effort to help those in need and lift them up from their lives of poverty.You can find the book on Amazon by searching “Mom To Millionaire: Margaret Curlew”, or by visiting her website - https://margaretcurlew.com/ If you would like to contact Margaret Curlew, PhD, you can visit her Linkedin profile here - https://www.linkedin.com/in/margaret-curlew-phd-b7434b27/ or reach out on her website https://margaretcurlew.com/ To find her latest books and to contact her. You can also connect via email at INFO@MARGARETCURLEW.COM



