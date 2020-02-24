Learning Management System (LMS) Software for the 21st Century: A Guide to eLearning Solutions

LMS software for the 21st Century

There're thousands of vendors and companies promoting Learning Management solutions. That can make it a challenge to figure out the best platforms to use.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for online learning solutions is constantly growing and evolving. As such, the available solutions need to do the same. When you have a larger audience and you need to convey a lot of information in an easy-to-access format, eLearning through an LMS Learning Management System presents the ideal solution. It is important, however, to take the time to get to know the various resources that are available and see what they have to offer. By taking a deeper look at the benefits and uses of these platforms, it may be easier to see what your company stands to gain from employing technology as a teaching tool.The eLearning IndustryThere are literally thousands of vendors and companies promoting their own LMS solutions today. That can make it a challenge to figure out which platforms are going to be best for the job at hand. In fact, in 2021, it is expected that this market will be worth close to $16 billion, with the majority of the revenue generated in North America.Studies have shown that over 40% of the global Fortune 500 companies out there are now using some type of online learning to help instruct employees with formal job training and other educational needs. With the growing trend of online learning, it’s expected that as many as half of all available college courses are now online or somehow based in eLearning technology. It’s becoming glaringly obvious that the growing demand for virtual learning systems is there and that companies need to get on board.The eLearning industry is changing the way people look at skill acquisition and job training. The ability to implement and manage a learning solution virtually can save companies a lot of time and money on their training efforts. Of course, because there are so many different solutions out there, it is important to take the time to explore the industry and find the solutions that work best for your specific training needs. Keep reading to learn more about LMS platforms and what you should be getting from them, as well as how you can use them to revolutionize your own training programs. Here's the full report

The right learning management tool for your organization



