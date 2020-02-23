Little River’s Must-See Open-Air Art Exhibit

30+ Local and International Street Artists Infused Miami’s Infamous 79th Street with Bright Murals

MIAMI, FLA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a prominent Miami street artist opens an art gallery? Magic. Absolute magic. David Lavernia, also known as DaveL, and his business partner Federico Bertele, opened Archive 79 in November of 2019. Originally, the gallery started as just a vision. David and Federico imagined a space where creatives could come together, get inspired, and showcase their work. The innovative entrepreneurs ended up converging their crafts and Archive 79 was born.

Art Basel is undoubtedly one of the world's biggest weeks in art and this year a large group of local and international artists were missing from the typical scene. Instead, they were all in Little River bringing David and Federico’s collaborative art space to life. Over 30 artists got space on Archive 79’s exterior walls, transforming the gallery into an open-air art exhibit. The murals are bold, yet tropical, and every inch seamlessly blends together. (Address: 170 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138.)

Mural Artists/Contributors:

• Jim Vision @jimvision

• Fat Heat @fatheat

• TransOne @_transone_

• Tarbox @tarboxx2

• Nicky Davis @nickydavis

• Michel "Syfer" Diaz @syfer_mag

• Vale Skull @valeskull

• Danny Torres @thesketchfixchronicles

• Sage Storm Davis @sagestormpaints

• Chanate @chanate_art

• Felipe Ortiz @felipeortizart

• Ivan Roque @ivanjroque

• Eduardo Mendieta @emo_561

• PHD @phdgraphitti

• Lynn Garcia @lynngarciaart

• Boris Biberdzic / Borrris @studioborrris

• Kathryn Crawford @kathryncrawfordart

• Gus Cutty @guscutty

• Jecks @jeks_nc

• @ststststutr

• DINKC @dinkc

• Jorge-Miguel Rodriguez @rodridesigns

• Slim @artofslim

• J. Mike Kuhn @jmikekuhn

• Rif Raf Giraffe @rifrafgiraffe

• PHYBR @phybr

• SKELA @sanguineskills

• Dan Sapunar @spaceism

• Chy T Walton @mitrooper1

• Mr. B Baby @mrbbaby

• Jules Muck @muckrock

• Claudio Picasso @cpwon

• Didi Rock @didirok

• Yamdankees @yamdini

• @eufoe

• ILL.DES @illdes

• Ally Grimm @a.l._grime

• DaveL @davel_art

• Jo Hoyos @joemareez

Archive 79 Gallery is also home to MYami Studios, a full-service music/recording studio.

Click here for high-res photos.

Click here for information on the gallery's upcoming show, 366, happening this Saturday, 2.29.2020, from 6 to 10 PM. The show features the paintings of Nicole Salgar and Chuck Berrett, along with a video/sound installation from Michael Estefan/MEFX1. Tickets are free and complimentary beer will be served.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.