Porsche Ventures invests in US software company DSP Concepts
Growth financing for audio specialists based in Silicon Valley
Stuttgart/Santa Clara, USA
DSP Concepts specializes in developing software for audio signal processing and audio algorithms. The company offers an audio development platform (Audio Weaver) to streamline the audio development process. Audio Weaver is an innovative hardware-independent platform designed for in-house audio algorithm development. The software is currently used in more than 40 million devices within the automotive and consumer goods industry, including at
The company has its headquarter in Santa Clara, California, and also runs subsidiaries in Boston, Stuttgart and Shanghai. DSP Concepts plans to use the collected funds to expand worldwide. The opening of a new office in Taiwan this year marks the start of this process.
“We are all familiar with the unique
“The development process involving the audio environment stalled in the 1990s. However, audio experiences have never been as crucial to the success of technological products as today,” Chin Beckmann says as a co-founder and the CEO of DSP Concepts. “The Audio Weaver platform operates in real time and handles optimisation across several chip ranges so that customers can concentrate on developing functions that set their products apart from those offered by competitors.”
“We like to consider Audio Weaver as an audio development kit: our product range includes more than 400 components. These include modules to support any type of highly efficient IoT devices, right down to ultra premium automotive systems”, Paul Beckmann explains as a co-founder and the CTO at DSP Concepts.
2/21/2020
