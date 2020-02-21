Dear Colleague: House to Vote on Historic Antilynching Bill, Legislation to Address the Youth Vaping Epidemic, Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act, No Ban Act
Next Wednesday, the House will take up H.R. 35, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, long overdue legislation to explicitly designate lynching as a hate crime under federal law. Also next week, the House will take up legislation to address the youth vaping and e-cigarette epidemic by prohibiting the manufacturing and sale of all flavored tobacco and increasing the user fee on nicotine to discourage young people from buying these dangerous products, among other provisions...
